After getting rained out Thursday, the Red Sox begin their season Friday. They'll play the Yankees in New York.
Last season, Boston reached the American League Championship Series — where they lost to the Astros in six games. Since then, some players have come and gone, and Major League Baseball endured a 99-day lockout.
So what will this season hold for the team and its fans?
Jen McCaffrey, Red Sox beat reporter for The Athletic, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to take a look.
This segment aired on April 8, 2022.