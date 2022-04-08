After getting rained out Thursday, the Red Sox begin their season Friday. They'll play the Yankees in New York.

Last season, Boston reached the American League Championship Series — where they lost to the Astros in six games. Since then, some players have come and gone, and Major League Baseball endured a 99-day lockout.

So what will this season hold for the team and its fans?

Jen McCaffrey, Red Sox beat reporter for The Athletic, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to take a look.