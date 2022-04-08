Local Coverage
What's in store for the Red Sox this season05:12
April 08, 2022
After getting rained out Thursday, the Red Sox begin their season Friday. They'll play the Yankees in New York.

Last season, Boston reached the American League Championship Series — where they lost to the Astros in six games. Since then, some players have come and gone, and Major League Baseball endured a 99-day lockout.

So what will this season hold for the team and its fans?

Jen McCaffrey, Red Sox beat reporter for The Athletic, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to take a look.

This segment aired on April 8, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

