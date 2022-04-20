Some riders boarded MBTA vehicles without a mask after the agency dropped its face covering requirement for riders.

The announcement came Tuesday, after a federal judge voided the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation.

While some riders seem ready to show their unmasked faces on the T’s trains, buses and trolleys, many riders are hesitant to do the same.

Tin Dang of Dorchester lives with his family, which includes kids and his senior parents. Before entering Downtown Crossing station, the 24-year-old said he doesn’t want to risk bringing the virus home.

“It’s not me personally but I care about my family,” he said. “Some people are very vulnerable to the COVID viruses … I’d rather take care of my family, you know?”

Elroy Brown of Dorchester said he rides the T everyday, and also plans to continue masking up. He’s gotten used to it after wearing it for so long, he said.

“You got people out here sneezing in public, not covering their mouths. So like, I’m [going to] wear my f------ mask,” he said.

The CDC still advises that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. On Wednesday, the agency asked the Department of Justice to appeal a Florida judge's ruling overturning the mandate.

Public health experts have expressed concern about the end of the mandate, especially as new COVID cases are on the rise. The most recent measurements show increased levels of the virus in Greater Boston's wastewater, and state data shows hospitalizations ticking up as well.

Shan Soe-Lin is a managing director at Pharos Global Health Advisors in Boston.

“Covid is most definitely not over,” she said. “And it’s just really frustrating that still we’re not able to pull together as a society to take care of each other.”

Soe-Lin said she herself now has to rethink her plans for an upcoming vacation now that masks are no longer a requirement on airplanes. For her, wearing a mask is not a big ask.

“I was in labor for four days and I wore a mask the whole time because I was supposed to,” she said. “So if I can do that, you can wear a mask on the bus. You can do it.”

Some riders are in favor of ending the mandate but not masks in general.

Liane Czirjak of Rhode Island is a professor at Suffolk University, who uses the T as part of her work commute or her visits to the city.

“I will continue to mask if it’s a crowded car,” she said. “If it’s not crowded then it’s okay.”

Czirjak said the mandate is dangerous for workers trying to uphold the policy. MBTA police have reported several incidents of attacks on operators who asked riders to wear a mask.

“Too many people are causing problems and I think it’s not safe for some people who are trying to enforce it,” Czirjak said. “I have mixed feelings but for that reason I think it’s OK.”

The T still requires riders to wear masks on its paratransit service The Ride.