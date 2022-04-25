Nearly every indoor mask mandate is gone. This comes at a time when the Massachusetts Covid metrics are on the rise.

The latest state public health data show the 7-day positive test rate is up to 4.56% — that's doubled in the last month. However, the number of people dying from the virus remains flat.

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou is an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and a professor of medicine at Boston University. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy.