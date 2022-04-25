Local Coverage
Mass. COVID positive rate ticks up slightly, with mask mandates mostly gone04:51
April 25, 2022
Nearly every indoor mask mandate is gone. This comes at a time when the Massachusetts Covid metrics are on the rise.

The latest state public health data show the 7-day positive test rate is up to 4.56% — that's doubled in the last month. However, the number of people dying from the virus remains flat.

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou is an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and a professor of medicine at Boston University. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy.

This segment aired on April 25, 2022.

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

