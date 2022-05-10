In a frenzied home-buying market, rushed and unregulated inspections are rising

Greater Boston’s red-hot real estate market has fueled a controversial, and potentially illegal, practice among the licensed professionals who inspect homes.

Inspectors say demand has surged for what's called a “soft” inspection or a “walk-and-talk.” These services are far less complete than traditional inspections, but some desperate home buyers are relying on them when sellers expect bids without conditions.

For a discounted fee, inspectors spend as little as 20 minutes at a home, examine just a few key areas, and produce no written report. Critics say these shortcuts leave consumers vulnerable during one of their most important financial decisions — and may violate state law.

“I just think it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Sean Rizzo, co-owner of Braintree-based Tiger Home Inspection. His company refuses to perform walk-and-talks, he said, because home buyers who use them have “no idea” what they’re purchasing.

“You’re going to move in and you’re going to say, ‘Holy moly, we spent $100,000 over asking, and I didn’t know I needed a new roof and my heating system failed in the first year,’ ” Rizzo said.

So far, state officials have stayed silent on a practice affecting buyers across the Boston metro region, and regulators charged with overseeing inspectors and standards have not addressed the trend.

Traditionally, an inspector spends two to four hours examining a property — from the foundation, plumbing and ventilation to the interior, insulation and electrical system. Prospective buyers pay $300 to upward of $900 for the service, depending on the size of the property, and receive a written report detailing its condition.

Each report produced by Tiger Home Inspection contains a checklist of items inspected with a grade. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

An inspection is meant to protect and inform buyers, and ideally, it gives them a chance to negotiate on price or ask the seller to fix any problems before the closing.

But in recent years, bidding contests have grown so fierce in the Boston metro area that buyers are waiving the safeguard of a full inspection, sometimes at the suggestion of real estate agents. Available homes for sale are at record lows; the supply in March was the month’s leanest in the 19 years since the Massachusetts Association of Realtors began tracking the data. And rising interest rates, which drive up mortgage costs, have so far only added to the rush to get deals done.

Buyers opting for abbreviated inspections have little to no recourse if an inspector misses a problem that’s discovered later — say, a water leak in a basement or a faulty heating system.

Some inspectors say they're doing short property reviews to stay in business. They believe they're helping buyers gain at least a little information about a property.

Alex Steinberg, owner of Cambridge-based JBS Home Inspections and president of the New England chapter of the American Society of Home Inspectors, said he has tried to find a compromise, offering clients a shorter version of his traditional inspection.

He said he spends at least 90 minutes at a house and focuses on the exterior, basement and attic — areas where the most serious problems can often be detected. He produces a simple report for buyers and urges them to get a full inspection after they buy the home.

Alex Steinberg, of JBS Home Inspections, probes the underside of the gutters during a house inspection in Newton. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Steinberg believes this shorter service is legal, because it includes a report, as required by law. But he said he offers the service reluctantly.

“I don’t like these, and I sort of have to hold my nose, quite frankly,” he said. But at the same time, he feels he's giving clients "valuable knowledge so that they can go into a property with their eyes as open as possible."

There are no legal standards for walk-and-talks, and the leaders of two large national trade groups disagree on whether they violate Massachusetts law. Inspectors' legal liability in these shortened reviews also is unclear.

Amy Baxter, a new homeowner in Needham, said she and her fiance made a no-inspection offer on one house but were outbid. For the house they eventually bought, the seller accepted their offer, made on the condition of a full inspection. Good thing: Their inspector found a colony of termites eating away at a wall.

“They were swarming,” said Baxter, who works as a business consultant. “Can you imagine, had we not known about this, going in to buy it?”

The seller agreed to fix the infestation. That’s the kind of problem a walk-and-talk might have missed, said Jay Rizzo, co-owner of Tiger Home Inspection in Braintree.

Brief inspections give buyers “a false sense of security,” Rizzo said. “Someone’s going to get financially hurt, emotionally hurt,” he said, or worse, "physically hurt."