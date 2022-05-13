Esteffania Rodriguez, of Haverhill, is on the phone every day with stores that sell baby formula. She's searching for the kind her 5-month-old daughter, Liliana, needs to stay healthy.

"I know that the situation is really bad. I don't know what's going to happen in a month," she said. "I'm on the lookout constantly."

Baby formula of all kinds is in short supply right now, but Rodriguez needs a specific type of formula that's designed for infants with a milk protein allergy. Because her daughter needs a specialized type, it's even harder to find, said Rodriguez.

Her pediatrician's office doesn't have any, and as soon as it comes into stock at a store, it flies off the shelf. Her health insurance company said it would send her some — if it could find any — but so far, it hasn't been able to.

The shortage of infant formula has been slowly gathering steam for months. Due to a recall by a major formula manufacturer and general supply chain issues, stocks of formula are low across the country.

In February, the company Abbott recalled several major brands and shut down a Michigan factory after federal officials concluded that four babies had suffered bacterial infections linked to formula from the facility. Two of the infants died.

The factory remains shuttered, and the ongoing slowdown in production has contributed to the nationwide shortage.

Sarah Ducas, of Waltham, said it's been stressful finding formula for her two-month-old triplets. She tried breastfeeding right after they were born, but with triplets, it was difficult.

The babies get hungry about every three hours, she said. After the switch to formula, she found they eat up to four ounces at every feeding. Multiply that by three babies, and the family can go through a small can of powdered formula in about a day and a half.

One of her biggest worries is running out of formula to feed her infants.

"It's challenging not to be kind of panicky about it," she said.

Supplies of baby formula are particularly vulnerable to disruptions because just a handful of companies account for almost the entire U.S. supply.

Nationwide, about 40% of large retail stores were out of stock last week, up from 31% in mid-April, according to Datasembly, a data analytics firm. More than half of U.S. states were seeing out-of-stock rates between 40% and 50%, according to the firm, which collects data from 11,000 locations.

Adam Jordan, of Waltham, combed the internet Thursday morning for formula for his 6-month-old daughter, Maia.

“I spent about an hour just looking through different vendors: Walgreens, BJ’s, just trying to get formula in the cart. Out of stock, out of stock, out of stock,” he said.

Maia doesn’t require a special formula, so Jordan said he’s happy to buy whatever he can get. But even that’s getting a little nerve wracking, he said. Stock is so low everywhere. He doesn't want to run out, but he also doesn't want to make things worse for other parents.

“Am I part of hoarding when I buy whatever I can find? I don’t know. It’s hitting close to home,” he said.

Some parents are turning to social medial groups or food banks for help. Dr. Christopher Duggan, director of the Nutrition Center at Boston Children’s hospital, said parents should speak to their pediatricians or registered dietitians if they need formula or are concerned about switching formula brands — but for most babies without any digestive or health issues, switching should be OK.