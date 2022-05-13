After Roe leak, abortion becomes hot election issue in N.H. and elsewhere

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and other prominent Democrats converged on Planned Parenthood in Concord, N.H. earlier this week to sound the alarm about abortion rights.

Hassan's in a tough fight for re-election. And like similar races across the country, the campaign in New Hampshire, for now, has pivoted from the economy to abortion.

The change in tone followed news this month of a Supreme Court draft ruling that suggests a majority of justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that gave Americans the constitutional right to abortion. Should Roe fall, nearly half of states are expected to ban or significantly limit access to abortion. And some warn other states could follow and Congress might even try to erect a national ban.

"We cannot let politicians — whether they be in Washington or in Concord — take away a woman's freedom," said Hassan, who vows to protect abortion rights as part of her bid to win re-election.

New Hampshire's top Democrats say abortion rights are in danger. They include Congressman Chris Pappas, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Executive Council member Cinde Warmington, Senator Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

Republicans identified defeating Hassan early on as one of the keys to retaking the Senate in November, and planned on focusing voters on inflation, the price of gas and other kitchen-table topics to seal the deal.

But now many Democrats are hoping the abortion debate could held them retain control of Congress at a time when President Biden's popularity has sunk and inflation has soared. National polls show most Americans favor Roe v. Wade and want abortion to remain legal in at least some circumstances, something that could help Democrats this fall.

"If that [draft] opinion stands, the court would take away women's rights — our rights to privacy, our rights to make our decisions about having children, rights that have been in place for over 50 years," said Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire's senior senator.

But opponents of abortion in New Hampshire say the prospect of overturning Roe has energized their side as well. And many Republicans have long used abortion to motivate conservatives to vote for them.

Jason Hennessey, president of New Hampshire Right To Life, welcomed the draft opinion and the attention it has brought to the abortion debate.

"It gives us a much better opportunity to get our message out," Hennessey said. "We're happy about that, and we hope more people will see the unborn as people who deserve some sort of rights."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, insists abortion will remain safe and legal in his state. But earlier this month, the Republican legislature defeated an effort to codify Roe into state law. And last year, lawmakers imposed new restrictions, including banning most abortions after 24 weeks, similar to the law in Massachusetts. The state also ordered anyone seeking the procedure to first get an ultrasound, something not required in Massachusetts.

Hassan warned that New Hampshire could further erode access to abortion if the court goes ahead and strikes down Roe.

"I think people couldn't quite believe that it would actually happen," she said, "and now that it's here they are outraged."

Several of Hassan's Republican opponents said they favor tougher limits on abortions and support the draft decision. One of her challengers is state Senate President Chuck Morse, who helped pass the 24-week abortion ban and opposed codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

Another is Kevin Smith, a former town manager of Londonderry, who led a Christian advocacy group and is avowedly anti-abortion. Smith said if the draft decision holds, it will bring the abortion debate back to the states, where it belongs.