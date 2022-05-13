At the Venice Biennale, artist Simone Leigh centers experience of Black women

When you get to St. Mark's Square in Venice, take a right towards the Adriatic Sea. Then follow the water south, over ancient bridges, and past the city’s lively terraces. Soon enough, you’ll run right into the Giardini Biennale, the grounds which have hosted the Venice Biennale since 1895. The event is a massive international production — equal parts exhibition of some of the world’s foremost artists, a business conference and a diplomatic affair.

The Biennale grounds are dotted with buildings called pavilions, constructed by various nations. Israel sits next to the United States, and Hungary is a stone's throw away. Most of the buildings looked the same as in past years. But on opening day, Simone Leigh rendered the U.S. Pavilion unrecognizable. She is the first Black woman to be awarded the Biennale commission, and she made over the pavilion to reflect just that.

Simone Leigh altered the exterior of the U.S. pavilion to give it the appearance of a traditional African rondavel. (Courtesy Simone Leigh and Matthew Marks Gallery/Timothy Schenck)

The State Department selected Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art to curate Leigh’s work for the U.S. Pavilion at the Venice Biennale this year. Standing in front of “Satellite,” Leigh’s towering sculpture at the entrance of the U.S. Pavilion, ICA director Jill Medvedow was elated. “People are gobsmacked when they turn the corner, walk down the corridor that faces the U.S. Pavilion and see the utter transformation,” she said.

With wooden columns and thatched roofing that are reminiscent of an African palace, the building itself became a sculpture, which Leigh named “Facade.” Leigh’s reinterpretation of the Jeffersonian building is intentionally contradictory. Inspired by the Cameroon Togo Pavilion from the Paris Colonial Exhibition in 1931, Leigh’s facade draws on an event in which France displayed the buildings, the cultures, and the people under its colonial rule. “She is juxtaposing these two histories. Histories that precluded so many people, so many Black women, from sovereignty — the title of the exhibition,” said Medvedow.

Simone Leigh at work in her studio preparing for the Venice Biennale. (Courtesy Simone Leigh and Matthew Marks Gallery/Shaniqwa Jarvis)

At the press conference on opening day, Leigh explained that the exhibition's title, “Sovereignty,” was her way of pointing to ideas about self-determination. “The real purpose of Black feminism is our desire to be ourselves and to have control over our own bodies,” said Leigh.

Asked about what it means to represent the United States, Leigh explained, “One idea intellectually — that's really important to me — is that we need to get rid of the idea of nationalism if we're going to go forward.” This thinking aligns with the way the artist approaches her art, which she has called a “creolization,” the blending of cultures to create something new, or in this case, the blending of material cultures and African diasporic history to conceptualize her art. Leigh’s sculptures point to something beyond national histories and cultures to a shared truth among Black women across the diaspora.

"Last Garment," left, and "Sentinel" by Simone Leigh are on display in the U.S. Pavilion. (Courtesy Simone Leigh and Matthew Marks Gallery/Timothy Schenck)

Survey the U.S. Pavilion and the thatched roofing renders the building a part of the natural environment, blending in with the surrounding greenery. Crowds formed outside of the building, where people waited in line to see the work. Delita Martin, a printmaker from Houston, looked on in awe. “It's so immersive, and it takes you into the work,” said Martin. “It actually makes me think about womanhood and my linkage to the past, my history, my cultural history, history with my family.”