A group of advocates and social service providers is trying to make sure Massachusetts gets as much supportive housing as possible out of federal pandemic relief money.

Late last year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a nearly $4 billion package into law, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. It includes $150 million for permanent housing with support services; much of it is designated for people who've been homeless or are vulnerable to housing insecurity.

In permanent supportive housing, tenants have case managers who help them find and keep up with services including mental health treatment, job training and budgeting.

The ARPA funds can go a long way in the fight against homelessness, according to Christi Staples, vice president of policy and government relations at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Greater Merrimack Valley.

"It is the largest single infusion of funding for supportive housing, specifically, that the commonwealth has received," Staples says. "So that alone is a game changer."

Staples leads a loose coalition of more than 70 social service providers, advocates, developers and philanthropists. The group is developing a plan to scale up permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts.

Staples says the coalition asked for the ARPA funding for supportive housing and wants to make sure there's a vision for it, so it has the greatest possible impact.

A permanent supportive housing unit at Roadway Apartments, developed and operated by Father Bill's & MainSpring in a former hotel in Brockton. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

"Without a strategy and really looking at the population that needs the housing and where the gaps are, we are not actually being strategic in ending homelessness," she says. "It is a piecemeal approach for pockets of intervention."

One of the coalition's first priorities is to collect data on homelessness. The group wants to come up with a clear number of permanent supportive housing units that should be built in each region of the state.

As of 2020, the most recent year with complete data, Massachusetts had about 8,600 units for unaccompanied adults coming out of homelessness and more than 1,700 for families that were homeless.

According to Staples, the state likely needs about 1,800 more supportive apartments for adults who are chronically homeless, but the data aren't finalized. Estimates for other populations, including families and youth, aren't clear.