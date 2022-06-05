Advertisement
Mass. Democrats will have 2 candidates for governor on September primary ballot05:26Play
Massachusetts Democrats overwhelmingly endorsed Attorney General Maura Healey for governor at their party convention in Worcester on Saturday. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz finished well behind Healey in the delegate voting, but she did well enough to earn a spot on the September primary ballot.
WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody checks in with WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks for more on what happened at the convention.
This segment aired on June 5, 2022.