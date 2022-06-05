Local Coverage
Mass. Democrats will have 2 candidates for governor on September primary ballot
June 05, 2022
Massachusetts Democrats overwhelmingly endorsed Attorney General Maura Healey for governor at their party convention in Worcester on Saturday. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz finished well behind Healey in the delegate voting, but she did well enough to earn a spot on the September primary ballot.

WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody checks in with WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks for more on what happened at the convention.

This segment aired on June 5, 2022.

2022 Governor's Race

Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

