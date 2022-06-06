Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: BBC Newshour
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

Report finds 32% of Mass. residents experienced food insecurity last year05:02
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 06, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

More people in Massachusetts are experiencing food insecurity — amid inflation, high costs of grocery and declining incomes.

That's according to the latest report on hunger from the Greater Boston Food Bank out today, which found 32% of adults in the state — or 1.8 million people — experienced food insecurity last year.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined by Greater Boston Food Bank president and CEO, Catherine D’Amato.

This segment aired on June 6, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
BBC Newshour
/00:00
Close