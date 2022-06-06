More people in Massachusetts are experiencing food insecurity — amid inflation, high costs of grocery and declining incomes.

That's according to the latest report on hunger from the Greater Boston Food Bank out today, which found 32% of adults in the state — or 1.8 million people — experienced food insecurity last year.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined by Greater Boston Food Bank president and CEO, Catherine D’Amato.