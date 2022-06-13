New effort will preserve Teen Voices, a Boston magazine that embraced girls' complexities

Not many adults have a soft spot for their teen years. But 29-year-old Agostinha Depina does. Especially when she flips through old copies of Teen Voices, a magazine meant to be judged by its covers.

“You have real diversity on the cover,” she says. “You have real girls. There's no Photoshop. It’s just all real.” Depina describes the covers with girls arm in arm, flashing braces, wearing sports jerseys, hair styled in every way, as “beautiful” and “empowering.”

Not only does she recognize some of the girls, she was one.

Written by and for teen girls, especially girls of color, Teen Voices started publishing in 1990. Over its 20-plus years, it evolved from a newsprint ‘zine, circulated within Boston, to a glossy newsstand magazine with international readers and contributors.

Teen Voices began as a newsprint 'zine and evolved into a glossy magazine with international contributors and readers. (Courtesy Teen Voices Legacy Project)

The teen editors or peer leaders, including Depina, came from Boston. “There were girls from Dorchester, Roxbury Hyde Park, Mattapan,” she says. After school or during summer break they took a rickety elevator up to an office in Downtown Crossing. There, they critiqued pop culture in terms of what was really going on in their lives.

“We talked about our vagina, period, sexual abuse. It was real. It was authentic,” she says. She began the program her first year of high school, in 2009. “We were speaking out about everything and anything that was related to girls and women in the world. We did not hold back.”

Then, they turned their conversations into articles, poetry, and art that dealt with mental health, human rights, and more. They pulled this off with help from adults like Saun Green, who for nine years took her job running Teen Voices’ leadership program seriously – and personally. “I remember these girls,” says Green. “These were my babies, like in the room with me, you know.”

Saun Green, upper left, ran Teen Voices’ leadership program for nine years. She's pictured with Quahtayvia Wallace, Sache Register, Kassandra Hernandez along the top row, and Joi Kelley, Ajane Searcy-Rahman, Agostinha Depina along the bottom row. (Courtesy Teen Voices Legacy Project)

Green recalls how the girls arrived “ready to create and inspire other people despite what they themselves may have been going through.” They often began by gathering in a circle and writing down something true about themselves that others may not know. Green would read off the slips of paper to the group as a reminder that “somebody in this room is dealing with that issue.”

Green says the activity she called “hat circle” (though she laughs that they never had a hat) fostered compassion and helped the girls identify topics to cover in the publication. For her, leafing through the old magazines again makes the work of Teen Voices even more tangible in that way.

But in 2012, the organization closed due to lack of funds. Green still feels the pain from the last day. “It wasn't just the closing of the program,” she says. “People were coming to take our stuff. You know, it was hard.”