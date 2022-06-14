Mass. board declines to rule whether quickie home inspections are legal

Massachusetts regulators refused last week to clarify whether mini home inspections are permitted under state rules, despite pleas for guidance from inspectors.

Traditionally, home inspectors spend hours carefully checking key parts of a home — such as the foundation and electrical system — and providing written reports to prospective home buyers. But many buyers are waiving their right to a full inspection to win bidding wars in competitive real estate markets, like the one in Greater Boston.

Instead, some buyers are turning to inspectors who offer quickie inspections, called walk-and-talks or consultations, as detailed in a WBUR investigation last month. Those mini inspections are typically much shorter, include only a few areas of a home and do not come with a written report.

Some inspectors argue walk-and-talks could miss dangerous and expensive problems, leaving buyers with little to no recourse. They also contend these services do not comply with state regulations for home inspections, which require written reports. But some real estate agents and inspectors say consultations are better than nothing, when buyers opt out of traditional inspections.

The Board of Registration of Home Inspectors has so far declined to settle the debate.

At its latest meeting, the board's legal counsel urged board members not to issue a blanket policy on mini inspections and instead deal with any complaints on a case-by-case basis.

“If people have things that have come up, they’re welcome to file complaints and the board will review them through the normal course of the investigatory and adjudicatory process,” said Jenna Hentoff, legal counsel for the board.

“Things may or may not be in violation of the rules and regulations, but it can be very fact-dependent,” she added.

So far, however, the board has not received any consumer complaints about abbreviated inspections, according to board records obtained through public records requests.

One of the board members, inspector Liz Martin, complained the board's stance leaves inspectors in limbo, unsure whether walk-and-talks are allowed.

“It’s not that final, absolutely clear, unambiguous statement that home inspectors are looking for,” said Martin, who said she has personally performed some consultations. “I wish that, as a board, we could advise both our colleagues and consumers.”

The board did not open the discussion to public comments and declined an interview request.