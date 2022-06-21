Not just fun and games, Hasbro part of growing list of companies who say they're focused on social impact

At Hasbro headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, a backlit display showcases some of the company's iconic toys: Monopoly, Twister, Play-Doh, My Little Pony.

Although Hasbro's reputation is mostly for fun and games, the toymaker wants people to know it has a serious side, too.

It's "a company that cares about people, human rights, the environment and generally, the world," said Kathrin Belliveau, who serves as Hasbro's chief purpose officer.

Belliveau was officially appointed in 2020. Other big companies, such as Deloitte and Cisco, have similar positions.

"We think of ourselves as both the conscience and the voice of the company," Belliveau said.

Kathrin Belliveau, chief purpose officer at Hasbro in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Belliveau's job, as she describes it, is to think about Hasbro's business from a social and environmental lens. For example, the company plans to phase out plastic packaging by the end of this year. She's also working on improving labor practices within the company's vast supply chain.

"There's an expectation in today's world and society," Belliveau said, "that companies have a role to play in solving some of the world's problems."

Like Hasbro, more companies are talking about what they do to make the world a better place — and how their employees partake in that mission.

"I think purpose is one of those mechanisms for animating spirits inside an organization and saying, 'This is really important work,' " said George Serafeim, a professor of business administration at Harvard Business School.

Serafeim recently wrote a book titled "Purpose and Profit," in which he argues those two concepts are more intertwined than ever before. In an influential 2015 paper, Serafeim and his co-authors made the case that companies with certain socially responsible policies were likely to outperform their peers in the stock market. But other researchers have since refuted those results, finding no obvious link between corporate sustainability measures and stock returns.

Still, Serafeim believes a socially responsible mission can make companies stand out to investors and, importantly, to potential employees.

"Because they are having actually one of the most important challenges on their hands, which is attracting, retaining and developing talent," he said.

Belliveau believes the pandemic has shifted something for many people when it comes to their work. And employers, including Hasbro, are taking note.

"Employees are really looking for work that not only earns them an ability to put food on the table, support their families, educate their children, but also fulfills an individual or personal purpose or gives them meaning in their life," she said.

Purpose can be tricky to define because it's different for everyone. It might mean earning a steady paycheck or maintaining work-life balance. But research suggests that younger workers, in particular, are looking for companies that show a commitment to doing good in the world.