Years before the Supreme Court ruled to end federal abortion rights, a team of curators started amassing a trove that explores the history of human reproduction. Now 200 objects are on display at the Mass Art Art Museum (MAAM) in a vast exhibition that feels more urgent than ever.

Walk into the bright white gallery on Huntington Avenue and you're confronted with common inventions we don't usually see in a museum. Tampons, diaphragms, pregnancy tests, baby monitors and breast pumps are thoughtfully arranged and contextualized through the lens of design.

“Everybody gets here through birth, and this material culture is often incredibly taboo,” Michelle Millar Fisher explained. “I never found it in the design textbooks that I was taught with.”

Millions of people regularly use objects related to reproduction, but we rarely talk about them. Millar Fisher co-curated this exhibition, "Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births" (on view through Dec. 18), with other design historians, birth advocates, medical and midwifery experts to spark frank conversation.

Jess Dugan, "Vanessa and Jess with Elinor (2 days old)," 2018. (Courtesy of the artist/MassArt Art Museum)

The show has been hard-won. And a long time coming. Beginning in 2017, Millar Fisher and co-curator Amber Winick tried to convince publishers to take their idea for a deep-dive book on the subject seriously. They also brought their thesis to museum directors.

“They disparaged this as a women's issue, or a niche subject,” Millar Fisher recalled. “And for us, design for the arc of human reproduction — contraception as well as conception, pregnancy, birth and postpartum — really is something that touches everybody.”

“Design objects are often asked to explain themselves in museums or exhibitions,” co-curator Juliana Rowen Barton added. “They are not necessarily considered for their beauty, or their form. We have objects of fashion and graphic design, but we also think of design as including systems, policies and technologies.”

The team's efforts paid off last year when the Mütter Museum at the College of Physicians in Philadelphia debuted the curators' collection of hidden histories. Now at MAAM, menstrual cups and IUDs are presented on equal footing with contemporary art, photography, videos, vintage books and copious amounts of painstaking research.

Three IUDs and intracervical devices from 1935-1982, on display in "Designing Motherhood." (Courtesy Constance Mensh/ The Mütter Museum)

Each element, and the dialogues created between them, raise critical, emotionally-charged questions about who's designed for — and controlled — reproductive health throughout history.

“We're standing in part of the exhibition that looks at the pelvic exam and about means of reproduction,” Millar Fisher said, situating us in the show's nonlinear narrative, “and, of course, the really famous and important 'Our Bodies, Ourselves' movement that started in Boston.”

"Our Bodies, Ourselves," second edition, 1973. (Courtesy Our Bodies, Ourselves/Photo by Erik Gould)

A 1973 edition of the Boston Women's Health Book Collective's self-published, feminist book speaks, in part, to how capitalism, sexuality, gender identity and medicine intersect. It's paces away from a nearby wall display holding a replica of a speculum from ancient Pompeii.

Then there's the now-iconic version designed by the notorious surgeon J. Marion Sims. He experimented on enslaved Black women in the mid-1800s and an adaptation of the Sims speculum — as it's known — is still widely used today. Millar Fisher said some modern practitioners reject that moniker and instead refer to the object as the Lucy speculum to honor one of Sims' vulnerable test subjects.

People with vaginas know how uncomfortable this rigid, cold, stainless steel instrument feels inside their bodies. But there's also a new innovation here called the Yona.

It's made of silicon and can be warmed before insertion. Miller Fisher said the two women who made it take the tool's use further.

“Like so many contemporary designers, they're thinking about the words and the processes that happen in that moment of the pelvic exam,” she said. “Both the provider and the client are being encouraged to have a conversation that is trauma-informed, that is LGBTQ informed, that really speaks to a kind of a systemic rethinking of design rather than just through a new product.”