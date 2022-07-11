Report details women's accounts of sexual misconduct by staff in Massachusetts prisons and jails

A report obtained by WBUR attempts to document what's often a hidden problem: sexual misconduct against women incarcerated in Massachusetts. The research, from Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts, is based on interviews with 22 women, either currently or formerly incarcerated in prisons and jails across the state. Of the women interviewed, the vast majority — 19 women — said they had either experienced or witnessed sexual harassment or sexual violence while in custody. The women provided detailed descriptions of the alleged misconduct by correction officers and other staff, including harassment. "Officers frequently use misogynistic language when referring to incarcerated women,” the report said. "Officers also use their positions of power to leer at and comment on incarcerated women’s bodies in a sexual manner. Incarcerated women report that officers have become verbally and physically abusive during unclothed searches."

The women who agreed to be interviewed for the report were granted anonymity. Many of their accounts have not been independently verified or documented — a common challenge because sexual misconduct typically happens in private. The report argues that the problem is underreported because many women fear retaliation or don't think they'll be believed if they come forward. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction said the agency has not yet reviewed the report, but the department does not tolerate any form of sexual abuse or harassment. "We are committed to preventing, detecting, and responding to any such conduct," the spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. In addition to women's correctional facilities, the report also found that transgender women incarcerated in men's prisons are likely to face sexual violence from both incarcerated men and from correction officers. The report points out the alleged misconduct by staff is against the law, but found it "continually occurs with impunity." The people interviewed for the report described the conduct as "ubiquitous" and said they felt they were "without any recourse." The report contains summaries of the interviews in which women allege being harassed and assaulted at various state facilities. One woman, known in the report only by the letter "D," said she was assaulted during a search for contraband at MCI-Framingham, the state prison for women. "During a strip search, two officers raped her with a flashlight," the report said. "As a result of the rape, 'D' bled and was unable to walk correctly. Staff did not take her to a hospital until a week later. At the hospital, doctors prescribed cream for her vaginal injuries; this was the first treatment she received." The report said "D" disclosed the incident to prison authorities, but was not aware of any investigation. The woman also alleged that officers retaliated against her for reporting the rape by yelling at her and refusing to give her medicine she needed. Staff at Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts said "D" told her story during an interview and they did not find records of an investigation, and they did not obtain medical records. In some cases, researchers were able to confirm some details from the interviews. The report's author, attorney Sarah Nawab, said she is concerned the problem is systemic, in a setting where mostly men oversee the women in custody. With statistics showing that the majority of incarcerated women have a history of sexual trauma, Nawab said the culture inside jails and prisons does not help women improve their lives.

"It doesn't alleviate harm. It's not rehabilitative. It's trauma-inducing and triggering," Nawab said. In preparing the report, Nawab also compiled surveys from 10 women and filed public records requests for details about sexual misconduct complaints and investigations. Nawab said documenting the problem is difficult because the investigation process is not transparent. "When you review those investigations what you see is that they're not helpful — language is dismissive, security camera footage is not reviewed and the actual investigations seem retaliatory," Nawab said. "There seems to be more of a focus on sweeping these issues under the rug rather than helping women who have gone through these traumatic experiences."

