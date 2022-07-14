Local Coverage
New Boston police commissioner says he wants to improve communication

July 14, 2022
Boston's new police commissioner will be on the job by next month. Mayor Michele Wu named Michael Cox to the post yesterday.

Cox worked in the Boston Police Department for 30 years. He left in 2019 to serve as Police Chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

At his introductory news conference, Cox said he wants to improve communication between the department and the community.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy spoke with former Boston police officer Tom Nolan. He's now an associate professor of sociology at Emmanuel College.

This segment aired on July 14, 2022. Audio will be available soon.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

