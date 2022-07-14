New Boston police commissioner says he wants to improve communication

Boston's new police commissioner will be on the job by next month. Mayor Michele Wu named Michael Cox to the post yesterday.

Cox worked in the Boston Police Department for 30 years. He left in 2019 to serve as Police Chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

At his introductory news conference, Cox said he wants to improve communication between the department and the community.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy spoke with former Boston police officer Tom Nolan. He's now an associate professor of sociology at Emmanuel College.