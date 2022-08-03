Multiple media reports say the T is strongly considering shutting down the entire Orange Line for 30 days.

The transit agency would use that time to do emergency work. It would leave thousands of riders trying to find new ways to get around.

Gov. Charlie Baker and state transportation officials have scheduled an announcement for this afternoon about what's called "accelerated infrastructure upgrades."

This possible shutdown follows several high-profile safety incidents on the T, and a federal safety investigation.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu floated the idea last week on Radio Boston, saying it was time to do something drastic.

To talk more about this, WBUR's Morning Edition host was joined by Jim Aloisi, former Massachusetts transportation secretary and transit advocate.