August 27, 2022
The man who began what became known as Operation Flags for Vets has died.

Paul Monti of Raynham was a Gold Star father. His son Jared was killed in Afghanistan during a Taliban ambush in 2006 and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Paul Monti began Operation Flag for Vets when he visited his son's final resting place and saw there were no flags on veterans' graves.

The cemetery said it made maintenance too difficult. He was able the change their minds and the organization was born to place flags on veterans' graves.

Alex Ashlock joins WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to talk about Paul and Jared's legacies.

This segment aired on August 27, 2022.

