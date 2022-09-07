Local Coverage
September 07, 2022
Boston University President Robert Brown will step down at the end of the academic year, ending his 18-year tenure running the school. His departure comes as the leaders of several area schools, including Harvard, Tufts and MIT, head for the exits.

Brown sat down with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to discuss his decision and the legacy he'll leave behind on Commonwealth Avenue.

Boston University owns the broadcast license for WBUR.

This segment aired on September 7, 2022.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

