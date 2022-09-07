Boston University President Robert Brown will step down at the end of the academic year, ending his 18-year tenure running the school. His departure comes as the leaders of several area schools, including Harvard, Tufts and MIT, head for the exits.

Brown sat down with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to discuss his decision and the legacy he'll leave behind on Commonwealth Avenue.

Boston University owns the broadcast license for WBUR.