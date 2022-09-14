Hospitals have many disease specialists, but often not for addiction. Now, that's changing

In late December of 2021, Marie noticed she was having more and more trouble breathing. On the morning of Dec. 28, she woke up gasping for air. Marie dialed 911.

“I was so scared,” said Marie, her voice rising, her hand clutching her chest at the memory. The voice in the 63-year-old's head said, “You’re going to die.”

At Salem Hospital, the staff treated Marie’s COPD, a chronic condition that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. A doctor checked in the next day and told Marie her oxygen levels looked good.

We’re not including Marie’s last name because she, like 1 in 9 hospitalized patients, has a history of addiction to drugs or alcohol. Disclosing that can make it hard to find housing, a job and even medical care in hospitals where patients with an addiction may be shunned. But talking to the doctor that morning, Marie felt she didn’t have a choice.

“He said I could be released,” Marie recalled. “And I said, ‘I got to tell you something. I'm a heroin addict, and I'm, like, starting to be in heavy withdrawal. I can't literally move, please don't make me go.’ ”

At many hospitals in Massachusetts and across the country, Marie, while in the pain of withdrawal, would likely have been discharged. A hospital might send Marie on her way with referrals to a detox programs or places she could call for help.

Hospitals typically employ heart, lung, kidney and other specialists. But if your illness is an addiction or a condition related to drug or alcohol use, there are few hospitals where patients can see anyone who specializes in addiction medicine — even as overdose deaths reach record highs. And research shows the impact: an increased risk of fatal overdose within days or weeks after a hospital visit like Marie’s.

“They're left on their own to figure it out, which unfortunately usually means resuming use, because that's the only way to feel better,” said Liz Tadie, a nurse practitioner certified in addiction care.

Tadie used a federal grant to launch a new approach at Salem Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham hospital network. Tadie started what’s known as an addiction consult service. In this case that team included Tadie, three recovery coaches and a patient case manager.

So that day, when Marie said, “Please don’t make me go,” her doctor didn’t tell Marie she had to leave. He called Tadie. She tried methadone, which didn’t help Marie, then switched to buprenorphine, a medication that’s helping Marie manage her addiction to opioids. Marie says she turned to Tadie for lots of support and reassurance as well.

“Like, that I wasn't going to be left alone,” Marie said, “like that I wasn’t going to have to call a dealer ever again, that I could delete the number. I want to get back to my life. I just feel grateful.”

Former director of substance use services at Salem Hospital Liz Tadie, left, and social worker Jean Monahan-Doherty. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Tadie used success stories like Marie’s to help unravel decades of misinformation, discrimination and ignorance about patients with an addiction and their treatment options. Part of the problem, said Tadie, is that doctors, nurses and other clinicians get very little training in the physiology, medications and other aspects of treatment. And what they do get is often unhelpful.

“A lot of the facts are outdated,” Tadie said. “And people are training to use stigmatizing language — words like addict and substance abuse.”

Tadie gently corrected doctors, for example, who thought they weren’t allowed to start patients on methadone in the hospital.

“Sometimes I would recommend a dose and somebody would give pushback,” Tadie said. But “we got to know the hospital doctors and they, over time, were like, “OK, we can trust you. We’ll follow your recommendations.”

Other members of Tadie’s team have also wrestled with finding their place in the hospital hierarchy. David Cave, one of the recovery coaches at Salem Hospital, is often the first person to speak to someone who comes to the emergency room in withdrawal. He tries to help doctors and nurses understand what the person is going through and help navigate their care.

“I’m probably punching above my weight every time I try to talk to a clinician or doctor,” said Cave. “They don’t see letters after my name. It can be kind of tough."