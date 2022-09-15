Local Coverage
Migrants unexpectedly sent to Martha's Vineyard
September 15, 2022
Martha's Vineyard is scrambling to find shelter and resources for about 50 migrants, including several children, from Venezuela, who arrived unexpectedly on the island via plane.

They arrived yesterday, and come amid a campaign by border governors to bus thousands migrants to East Coast cities like D.C. and New York.

For more on the developing situation, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined by Cape and Islands state Sen. Julian Cyr.

This segment aired on September 15, 2022.

Rupa Shenoy Twitter Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

