Massachusetts has seen a substantial uptick in the number of immigrant families seeking asylum over the past several months. Many of these families are showing up in emergency rooms around the Boston area in need of medical care and shelter.

A spokesperson for the state’s Office of Refugees and Immigrants did not provide specific numbers but said there was a significant increase in July and August, primarily coming from South American countries and Haiti. Monique Tú Nguyen, director of the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement in Boston, said officials are still working to understand the paths these families are taking to the area.

These new arrivals are distinct from the largely Venezuelan migrants who arrived on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday via plane, to the surprise of local officials. The trip appears to have been funded by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and to have originated in Texas.

Migrants are supplied with water bottles and stand outside St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown. (Ray Ewing/The Vineyard Gazette)

The Immigrant Family Services Institute, a social services agency based in Mattapan, said it has welcomed more than 1,800 people between May and July. While the numbers are still preliminary for August, Geralde Gabeau, the group’s executive director, estimated that 600 more people arrived; most she said are pregnant women or mothers with young children fleeing violence in Haiti. She said August’s numbers are a six-fold increase from a typical month in past years.

“It is really worse than anything that we have ever seen before,” Gabeau said in an interview Thursday morning. “Yesterday, for example, at 7 p.m., we had six families coming directly from the Logan Airport to our office. We were not ready. We could not do anything.”

Gabeau said some people have been sleeping outside as her organization scrambles to find housing and basics, such as mattresses, diapers, towels and food. Often, she said, she sends families immediately to get medical attention.

“These families come in with lots of needs, and I'm talking about major medical needs for the kids and also for pregnant women,” said Georgia Thomas-Diaz of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, or BHCHP.

Before the pandemic, the organization typically saw one or two new homeless families every week. Now, Thomas-Diaz said, she sometimes has five or six families all in the lobby at one time, and most or all are seeking asylum. She said her staff started noticing the numbers increasing six or seven months ago, but in the past two months, there’s been a dramatic rise.

Some of them have urgent medical needs, Thomas-Diaz said, such as diabetics who have gone weeks without their medications, parents who have gone without food, and pregnant women arriving with severe abdominal cramping.

“Sometimes we see them here and just send them right to the emergency room or labor and delivery,” she said.