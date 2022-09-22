Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Marketplace
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Marketplace
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible suspension over relationship with colleague02:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 22, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

Multiple media reports that the head coach of the Boston Celtics could soon be suspended casts a cloud over one of the best basketball teams in the NBA.

Ime Udoka is reported to have had a consensual relationship with a Celtics employee. The team is expected to announce his punishment soon.

Reporter Simón Rios joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the whirlwind of events surrounding Udoka and the team.

This segment aired on September 22, 2022.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Marketplace
/00:00
Close