Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible suspension over relationship with colleaguePlay
Multiple media reports that the head coach of the Boston Celtics could soon be suspended casts a cloud over one of the best basketball teams in the NBA.
Ime Udoka is reported to have had a consensual relationship with a Celtics employee. The team is expected to announce his punishment soon.
Reporter Simón Rios joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the whirlwind of events surrounding Udoka and the team.
This segment aired on September 22, 2022.