Why teachers and Malden and Haverhill went on strikePlay
This week, teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike. They argued their schools aren’t being set up to succeed because they're understaffed and under-supported, and teachers' pay is relatively low.
The Malden strike ended after just a day. The Haverhill one continues.
Education reporter Max Larkin joined WBUR's All Things Considered to help us sort through what's behind the labor actions.
This segment aired on October 20, 2022.