October 20, 2022
This week, teachers in Malden and Haverhill went on strike. They argued their schools aren’t being set up to succeed because they're understaffed and under-supported, and teachers' pay is relatively low.

The Malden strike ended after just a day. The Haverhill one continues.

Education reporter Max Larkin joined WBUR's All Things Considered to help us sort through what's behind the labor actions.

This segment aired on October 20, 2022.

