Corporate buy-outs of mobile home parks upend residents' security

Corporate buy-outs of mobile home parks upend residents' securityPlay
Mobile home parks have long been an affordable place to live.
But big investment firms have been buying up sites across the country, including ones in Massachusetts.
That's alarmed residents who are concerned about what it means for their future.
In the first of our two-part series on mobile home parks, WBUR’s Simón Rios joined Morning Edition to show us how corporate ownership is upending the lives of people in one park north of Boston.
This segment aired on December 8, 2022.