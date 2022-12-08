Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

Corporate buy-outs of mobile home parks upend residents' security

07:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 08, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

Mobile home parks have long been an affordable place to live.

But big investment firms have been buying up sites across the country, including ones in Massachusetts.

That's alarmed residents who are concerned about what it means for their future.

In the first of our two-part series on mobile home parks, WBUR’s Simón Rios joined Morning Edition to show us how corporate ownership is upending the lives of people in one park north of Boston.

This segment aired on December 8, 2022.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close