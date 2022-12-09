To halt buyout, Wareham residents try to buy the mobile home park where they live

Advertisement
To halt buyout, Wareham residents try to buy the mobile home park where they livePlay
Millions of Americans live in mobile home parks. It's one of the cheaper places to buy a home.
But private investors have been buying up parks in Massachusetts and across the country, threatening to raise fees or close the parks altogether.
WBUR’s Simon Rios has been exploring the issue this week. He takes us to a community near Cape Cod, where residents decided to fight back.
This segment aired on December 9, 2022.