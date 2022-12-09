Local Coverage
To halt buyout, Wareham residents try to buy the mobile home park where they live

December 09, 2022
Millions of Americans live in mobile home parks. It's one of the cheaper places to buy a home.

But private investors have been buying up parks in Massachusetts and across the country, threatening to raise fees or close the parks altogether.

WBUR’s Simon Rios has been exploring the issue this week. He takes us to a community near Cape Cod, where residents decided to fight back.

This segment aired on December 9, 2022.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

