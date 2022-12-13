Advertisement
Rep. Auchincloss serving on committee holding FTX crypto hearing
The former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now in custody.
Sam Bankman Fried was arrested yesterday in the Bahamas. An indictment against him will be unsealed today.
Despite that, the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill will go ahead with its planned hearing today into the FTX.
Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss is on the committee and joined Morning Edition to talk about the hearing.
This segment aired on December 13, 2022.