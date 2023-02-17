The group behind the 2023 return of Boston's Pride parade

Boston’s Pride parade is making a comeback.

The group that used to plan Boston’s Pride month dissolved in 2021 amid boycotts and accusations of racism and transphobia. A different organization, called Boston Pride For The People, is promising more inclusion in its celebrations in June.

Adrianna Boulin is the group’s president. She spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about how the group is reimagining the parade.