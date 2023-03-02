More than 1 million Mass. residents to lose added COVID-era SNAP benefits after Thursday

More than 640,000 Massachusetts households have received additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits since March 2020, when the pandemic began. But the extra payments are about to run out.

Thursday is the last day that SNAP recipients will get the higher payments, which were made possible by federal funding.

Officials say more than 1 million people will lose about $151 a month on average as a result.

Brittany Mangini, the state’s associate commissioner of food security and nutrition programs, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the impacts, and other resources that may be available to people to help with food and other costs.