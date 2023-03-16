Local Coverage
Local Coverage
Local Coverage
After Soldiers' Home tragedies, Gov. Healey appoints first cabinet-level veterans secretary

March 16, 2023
Gov. Maura Healey's cabinet is slowly taking shape and for the first time, it includes a veterans secretary.

Jon Santiago started the position at the beginning of the month. He's an Army veteran, a doctor, and a former state lawmaker, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to talk more about his new role.

This segment aired on March 15, 2023. The audio for this segment is not available.

Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

Laney Ruckstuhl is an associate digital producer.

