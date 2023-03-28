Local Coverage
Homeless families in Mass. suing the state agency behind the family shelter system

March 28, 2023
In a lawsuit brought against the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, homeless families allege that the agency violated their right to shelter. Represented by Greater Boston Legal Services, the families argue it has been difficult to apply for shelter and that the state lacks a systematic way to get them housing close to where they work and live. A judge is now considering the lawsuit's proposal to enact several changes to the state's family shelter system, which houses nearly 4,000 families.

This segment aired on March 28, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Gabrielle Emanuel Twitter Senior Health and Science Reporter
Gabrielle Emanuel is a senior health and science reporter for WBUR.

More…

