MassGOP chair reacts to Trump's indictment

March 31, 2023
On Thursday, former president Donald Trump was indicted on criminal charges involving hush payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. This had prompted some members of the national GOP to come to Trump's defense. WBUR's Steve Brown talks with MassGOP chair Amy Carnevale for how the state Republican party is making sense of the indictment.

WBUR's Steve Brown assisted in the production of this interview.

This segment aired on March 31, 2023.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

