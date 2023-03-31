How the end of pandemic-era protection against eviction impacts Mass. residents

Under Chapter 257, a section of Massachusetts state law passed during the pandemic, evictions must be paused if a tenant has a pending application for rental aid. This policy is set to expire at the end of the day on Friday, and that housing advocates concerned that this will set off a wave of homelessness in the state.

WBUR's Deborah Becker speaks with Kelly Turley, of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, about how the end of the policy will impact Massachusetts residents.