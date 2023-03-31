Local Coverage
How the end of pandemic-era protection against eviction impacts Mass. residents

March 31, 2023
Under Chapter 257, a section of Massachusetts state law passed during the pandemic, evictions must be paused if a tenant has a pending application for rental aid. This policy is set to expire at the end of the day on Friday, and that housing advocates concerned that this will set off a wave of homelessness in the state.

WBUR's Deborah Becker speaks with Kelly Turley, of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, about how the end of the policy will impact Massachusetts residents.

This segment airs on March 31, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

