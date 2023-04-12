How to protect your mental health while reflecting on the Boston Marathon bombings

As Massachusetts marks a decade since the Boston Marathon bombings, many people will pause to reflect on the three lives lost that day and the dozens of others who were physically hurt by the violence. While these remembrances are a way for communities to grieve and express resilience, some mental health experts warn that for countless people who suffered anxiety and other psychological harms from the attacks, this week may bring difficult emotions to the surface. Several therapists and psychologists suggest that for those who find the commemorations upsetting, there are steps you can take to lessen the impact of those emotions. Avoid events that are reminders of the tragedy "I no longer watch the marathon," said Manya Chylinski, who was at the finish line on April 15, 2013. "I went back in 2014 so that I would make sure that I wasn't afraid to go back. But I'm not interested in watching the runners anymore. It has just lost the excitement for me." Chylinski, 57, can vividly recall sitting in the bleachers, just yards from the finish line, when she saw the first bomb detonate. "I was standing there looking, I think, directly ahead, and a bomb exploded across the street from me," Chylinski said. "I don't know how I knew, but I knew it was a bomb, and I was frozen in place." Chylinski wasn't physically hurt. She made it through the crowds of frightened people and gathered with her friends near the Back Bay train station, a few blocks away. She said they all just looked at each other, not fully understanding what they had witnessed. Unsure what to do next, they parted and went home.

Chylinski watched and read news reports trying to get clarity. The next day, she went to work and took a conference call. She quickly realized something was wrong. "In the middle of the call, I smelled the bomb, and I reacted the way that I reacted the day before, which was I was frozen in place," Chylinski recalled. Although she soon realized she wasn't in actual danger, for months, Chylinski would sometimes smell explosives or even visualize destruction that wasn't really there. She wasn't functioning well. "I had trouble taking care of myself, trouble eating, trouble sleeping," she said. "When I did sleep, I had nightmares." Manya Chylinski delivers a TedTalk on mental health. (Courtesy Avery Bleichfeld) Eventually, Chylinski was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, a psychological condition that can be triggered by a traumatic experience. While not everyone who witnesses a tragic event develops PTSD, for those who do, it's typically diagnosed in the weeks after the devastating event, according to Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health. The emotional effects of a mass trauma can continue for years, even decades. If the events organized around the marathon are too much, Galea advises staying away from them. "I would encourage anybody to think carefully about whether or not a particular event or particular commemoration is helping them feel better or not," Galea said. "And if it does not, if they're feeling like it's making it worse, then they should take a step back and not engage." This year, Chylinski will be out of town with friends, away from the marathon and the 10-year remembrances. When to seek help from a mental health professional When a person experiences danger, experts say the brain can essentially get stuck in a pattern of response to that threat. Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia, founder and director of the Institute for Trauma-Informed Systems Change at McLean Hospital, explained that fear is a survival mechanism: The brain stores fearful memories to remind us to avoid similar situations. Problems arise when emotions like fear and anxiety don't shut off. "We're not designed to be under chronic stages of stress and/or fear," Moreland-Capuia said. "When it doesn't turn off, and it starts to get in our in the way of our ability to function and to do everyday life, that's when we're starting to kind of move or brush up against the edges of a post-traumatic [stress disorder], a more chronic process that would really benefit from some additional expert support." Studies have shown higher rates of depression and PTSD among those who experienced or witnessed the bombings. On this somber anniversary, Moreland-Capuia said it is normal to recall what happened, but remembering should not interfere with daily tasks or remain top of mind. She emphasized that people should not be ashamed to admit that they're struggling with painful memories — not only of the bombings, but of the following days when Boston residents had to "shelter in place" during the search for the bombing suspects. "Whether we are conscious of it or not, safety is the one thing that we are always concerned about," Moreland-Capuia said. "So there can be a trigger to that moment that we felt the most unsafe, when we felt the most pain."

