Des Linden won the Boston Marathon in 2018. Her new book explores how the race changed her life

Des Linden came in second place at the Boston Marathon in 2011, and then won the race under some of the worst weather conditions seven years later. In her new book, "Choosing to Run: A Memoir" she talks about her motivation then and now. She spoke with WBUR's marathon correspondent Alex Ashlock about the key moments that shaped the book, the effects running and winning the marathon had on her life, and her plans to run the 2023 Boston Marathon.