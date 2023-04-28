How an accused classified document leaker got a gun after he was denied a license

Newly released court documents show the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking top secret government information had an arsenal of weapons at his home, including handguns and rifles.

That’s despite the fact that 21-year-old Jack Teixiera applied twice for a weapons permit when he was 18, and was denied by Dighton police for making threats in high school. He then appealed to the department, who granted him one.

Those appeals typically go to district courts or the Firearm Licensing Review Board. Attorney Jason Guida, a former member of that board, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy.