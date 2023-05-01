Boston theaters survived COVID. Can they survive what's next?

The pandemic shuttered many industries, but few came to a screeching halt quite so dramatically as live theater.

In the two years following the shutdown, theaters grasped eagerly onto (and in some cases lobbied for) life rafts provided by the federal government: PPP loans, employee retention tax credits and, perhaps most crucially, the live venue operators grant. In greater Boston, these programs proved critical, allowing the vast majority of large and mid-sized theaters to weather the shutdown and cautious reopening phase.

But they emerged onto a changed landscape. Audiences have been slow to return. National conversations about race put the internal practices of local theaters under a microscope. Many theater artists moved away or left the industry entirely.

“The government money's gone. And we continue to have an ongoing challenge in rebuilding the financial model that we all depended on for many years,” said Huntington Theatre Company managing director Michael Maso. “I think that it’s going to take a few years to figure out how to get through to a new normal.”

Nationally and locally, anxiety pervades the industry: when, if ever, will things return to “normal”? And can theaters successfully adapt to any changes that remain permanent?

Responding to changing audience habits

For the Lyric Stage Company of Boston, the thing that needed to go right was “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

In ordinary years, a holiday production of the hit 2012 stage comedy would practically be a guaranteed success. But this was no ordinary year. “The Play That Goes Wrong” was the Lyric’s second production of the 2022-23 season, and to executive director Matt Chapuran, it felt like a test.

The audience gets settled before a matinee performance at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“I remember saying … that December would really be a big moment for us one way or another, because if ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ dies on the vine, then Courtney [O'Connor], our artistic director, and I were really going to have to go back to the lab and say, ‘The whole model's just gone forever. And so, now what?’” Chapuran recalled.

Luckily, the play was a hit. It sold more than 7,000 tickets during its November-December run, helping to offset the season’s less successful shows and shoring up the Lyric’s finances. Chapuran said the 244-seat theater, which has always operated on slim margins and an approximately $2.2 million budget, is looking at a surplus of about $50,000 this fiscal year.

“Things are better now than they were a year ago," Chapuran said. "So if things are better in a year from now than they are today, then, you know, I think we're gonna be okay.”

Still, the question of whether the old model is gone forever remains up for debate. The Lyric may be in a fine financial position, but its ticket sales haven’t completely bounced back — in 2022, average ticket sales per performance were 23% lower than in a typical pre-pandemic year. And its subscriber base — the stalwart season ticket-holders who once provided a measure of security to the theater — languished in the interim.

Lyric Stage Executive Director Matt Chapuran (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“In a normal year, we would have over 20,000 people who weren’t subscribers coming and seeing shows, and those are the people that you would sell on moving into those ranks [of subscribers],” Chapuran said. “So we [went] a solid two years without that replenishment.”

He predicted that subscriptions for the 2023-24 season, which went on sale in April, would not reach pre-pandemic levels. "We've seen too much attrition between 2020 and now to snap back there that fast," Chapuran said.

Even before the shutdown, nonprofit theaters struggled to attract new audiences to fortify their aging subscriber bases. The pandemic only made the problem worse.

“There was a reduction over time, which was steady and clear,” said the Huntington’s Michael Maso. “This is an enormous acceleration of that process, though.”

Maso estimated the Huntington’s subscription base is about half what it was five years ago. Many of the theater’s subscribers, who tend to be older, are concerned enough about the health risks of live events that they are hesitant to commit to a season subscription.

The Huntington Theatre on Huntington Avenue in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“When those patrons switch from a preseason commitment to multiple plays, and instead start saying, ‘Well, we will come to individual shows, but we don't know when, and we're trying to be responsive to when it's safe to get into the theater,’ it provides an enormous layer of uncertainty to our planning,” Maso said.

Audience habits have changed in other ways. “In general, we’re seeing ticket sales move closer to the date [of the performance],” said ArtsEmerson executive director David Howse.

Last fall, low ticket sales for a two-week run of the popular Washington, D.C. dance troupe Step Afrika! had ArtsEmerson leaders wondering if they should cancel performances. By the end of the run, the show was sold out. “People were calling, ‘Please can I get a ticket? I can’t find a ticket,’” Howse said.

“I think there’s just a slower rhythm,” he continued. “People are still actually understanding what it means to live in this new moment where health continues to be a priority for many of us — for all of us, quite frankly. And so I think the decisions are coming much later.”

The Emerson Colonial Theatre on Boylston Street by Boston Common. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Joey Riddle, the general manager of the Emerson Colonial Theatre, experienced similarly nail-biting moments when tickets failed to sell in advance. The Emerson Colonial Theatre is owned by the international corporation Ambassador Theatre Group and primarily programs national touring theater productions and pre-Broadway shows, along with some comedy and music. Riddle said that popular, proven shows still sell out, even when early ticket sales lag. But audiences seem hesitant to take a chance on something new.

“The biggest takeaway for me has been that the hits are the hits, and then there’s kind of nothing else,” Riddle said.

He’s not sure what that means for the future.

“Everything right now feels like the first time,” Riddle said. “And certainly there's really not a lot of use in looking at anything that happened prior to the pandemic.”

A pipeline problem made worse

Jazzmin Bonner had big plans for Fresh Ink Theatre Company when she joined the organization as managing director five years ago. The Boston-based fringe theater had a mission she believed in: developing new work by New England playwrights. Bonner wanted to grow Fresh Ink and restore Boston’s reputation as a city where the nation’s most exciting new plays are born.

“I think we forget that Boston has these deep roots as an out-of-town tryout place,” Bonner said. “And so how do we sort of bring back this idea of innovation, incubation, the avant-garde.”

Fresh Ink Theatre Company's Managing Director Jazzmin Bonner at the Fresh Ink studio on Tremont Street. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Then came the pandemic. At the time, Fresh Ink was in a relatively secure place compared to other small, volunteer-run theater companies. The Boston Center for the Arts, where Fresh Ink is a theater in residence, gave the organization a break on rent. Fresh Ink had also recently secured a three-year commitment of support from a local charitable trust, which increased its annual $5,000 gift to $10,000.

But the Fresh Ink staff didn’t have the bandwidth or expertise to apply for large federal aid programs. After a couple of years of producing virtual readings, Bonner said, Fresh Ink had burned through its cash reserves.

“Coming out of the most dire parts of the pandemic shutdown, as we're ramping back up into operating in person, there are still some lingering costs … that are making it difficult to get back, to rewire, in terms of financial strength,” Bonner said.

Now Bonner’s goals for Fresh Ink are more modest. The organization, which once workshopped six new plays every year, now workshops only three new plays annually.

Bonner acknowledges that her earlier ambitions have been tempered, but sees upsides in less staff burnout and more time spent with each play.

The Boston Center for the Arts on Tremont Street where Fresh Ink is a theater in residence. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

“[We recognized] that the capacities that we were operating at pre-pandemic are not what we have at this moment financially, staff-wise, and really … we learned during the pandemic that spending a little bit more dedicated time with our playwrights allowed us to better serve them,” Bonner said.

Many of the area’s fringe theaters were not so lucky. Some, like Salem’s Third Citizen Theatre Company and Boston’s Sparkhaven Theatre, stopped producing completely. Bonner said that fringe theaters were devastated by the pandemic in a way that larger theaters were not, leaving artists at the beginning of their careers without a pipeline to the big leagues.