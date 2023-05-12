Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

What Boston City Council must consider as it redraws district map

May 12, 2023
facebookEmail

After a federal judge rejected Boston City Councilors' proposal for a new district map this week, they are back to the drawing board. The judge ruled that the map at the center of the case had an inappropriate focus on race. Discrimination Attorney Ana Munoz spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the fine balance councilors must strike between the state Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, which allows district boundaries to consider race.

This segment aired on May 12, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close