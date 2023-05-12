What Boston City Council must consider as it redraws district map

After a federal judge rejected Boston City Councilors' proposal for a new district map this week, they are back to the drawing board. The judge ruled that the map at the center of the case had an inappropriate focus on race. Discrimination Attorney Ana Munoz spoke with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the fine balance councilors must strike between the state Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, which allows district boundaries to consider race.