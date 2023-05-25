As GOP presidential candidates visit New Hampshire, Trump still casts long shadow

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launched his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday, joining a field of a half dozen GOP hopefuls.

DeSantis has been busy in recent weeks raising his profile in New Hampshire, which will hold the first Republican presidential primary in early February. He's been airing ads, and just last Friday was greeting potential voters at the storied Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, a mandatory stop for aspiring presidents. Then he was off to a meeting with Republican state legislators to promote his record as governor of Florida.

"We just completed what I would say is the boldest and most far-reaching agenda that we've seen in the modern history of the Republican Party," DeSantis told the state lawmakers.

His speech was laced with the kind of hard-right rhetoric made famous by the candidate DeSantis and his GOP rivals must catch if they are to have a chance: former President Donald Trump.

Those testing the waters in New Hampshire also include former Vice President Mike Pence; U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy; and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, who also jumped into the race this week.

With the primary less than 40 weeks away, candidates are already making regular visits to the state, attending town halls, political forums and backyard barbecues. And they're striving to get out from under Trump's long shadow.

Ever since DeSantis's decisive re-election as governor in 2022, many Republicans see him as a viable challenger to Trump. In a not-so veiled swipe at the former president, DeSantis has said it's time for the GOP to end its "culture of defeat."

The Florida governor embraces many of Trump's positions but is seen as more disciplined. That convinced some 50 New Hampshire state legislators to endorse him earlier this month, including the House Majority Leader, Jason Osborne, who said that with DeSantis on top of the GOP ticket "the Republican Party will be in great shape."

Osborne, who said he voted for Trump twice, believes many in his party don't want another Trump presidency.

"I can read the room, and I know it's not going to happen," Osborne said.

And yet the numbers tell a different story. While the twice-impeached former president faces indictment, multiple investigations and was found liable for sexual assault by a federal jury, he is the front-runner by far, according to recent polls. A survey by Saint Anselm College found Trump running ahead of DeSantis, 42% to 29%.