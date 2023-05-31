Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

One in three Mass. residents are food insecure, report finds

May 31, 2023
facebookEmail

One in every three Massachusetts residents is having trouble putting food on the table, according to a new report from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Food insecurity hit an all-time high during the pandemic, and the report shows that it continues to rise. The food bank's president and CEO Catherine D’Amato joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the report's key findings, and what steps government and community groups may need to take to address food insecurity.

This segment airs on May 31, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close