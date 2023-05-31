Advertisement
One in three Mass. residents are food insecure, report finds
One in every three Massachusetts residents is having trouble putting food on the table, according to a new report from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Food insecurity hit an all-time high during the pandemic, and the report shows that it continues to rise. The food bank's president and CEO Catherine D’Amato joins WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the report's key findings, and what steps government and community groups may need to take to address food insecurity.
This segment airs on May 31, 2023. Audio will be available after the broadcast.