Harvard's women's hockey coach retires amid investigation
Harvard's women's hockey coach, Katey Stone, is retiring after three decades in the role. The announcement came amid an investigation into her alleged abuse, hazing and racist behavior toward the team. Katie Strang, a senior investigative writer with The Athletic speaks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the investigation and the larger context of abuse in sports.
This segment aired on June 7, 2023.