Local Coverage
Harvard's women's hockey coach retires amid investigation

June 07, 2023
Harvard's women's hockey coach, Katey Stone, is retiring after three decades in the role. The announcement came amid an investigation into her alleged abuse, hazing and racist behavior toward the team. Katie Strang, a senior investigative writer with The Athletic speaks with WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy about the investigation and the larger context of abuse in sports.

Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.

