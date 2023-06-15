New new sky-high observatory View Boston opens today at the Prudential Center

View Boston, a new sky-high observatory at the top of the Prudential Center, opens Thursday. The three-floor experience features panoramic views of the city from both inside and out on a sky deck, along with interactive and immersive experiences for visitors. It replaces the Top of the Hub and the Skywalk, which closed three years ago. WBUR’s Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy stopped by for an early tour from The View's owners, BXP.