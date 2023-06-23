Why hundreds of thousands of poor, disabled children are missing out on federal help

The closet under the stairs is Connor Biscan’s favorite place to hang out at his family’s home in Wilmington, Massachusetts. It’s filled with oversized stuffed animals, big balls and other items that bring him comfort.

As a toddler, Connor would open and close cabinets repeatedly, screw and unscrew water bottle caps. His mother, Roberta Biscan, watched him carefully. It wasn't long before Connor was diagnosed with autism.

Biscan remembers feeling an overwhelming sense of sadness and despair. One big concern was financial. She'd held a customer service job for more than a decade, and as a single parent to her son and newborn twins, she'd always planned on working. But, soon after Connor’s diagnosis, she realized she needed to quit.

“I couldn't work for the first 10 years of his life because I was just so busy with therapy appointments [and] doctor's appointments,” Biscan recalled. “I just had to be available.”

Biscan regularly stayed up until the early morning hours searching for resources to help her family get by.

One night she stumbled on what would become their lifeline: Supplemental Security Income or SSI.

The federal safety net program serves people who are very poor, and who have a disability or are elderly. About a million of America’s most vulnerable children receive money through SSI and, in many states, receiving SSI qualifies them for health insurance under Medicaid. One report estimated that the program lifts about half of its child beneficiaries out of poverty.

Connor’s disability, plus his family’s limited income, qualified him for about $500 a month. “That money was really important so that I could give him some shelter, food and clothing,” Biscan said.

But, Biscan would learn, the lifeline was a fragile one.

Connor Biscan climbs into the sensory closet at his family home. It's filled with plushy toy animals and balls. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Over the past decade, the number of kids getting SSI benefits dropped dramatically. Experts estimate there are hundreds of thousands of children not getting the help they are eligible to receive.

Connor, who is now a teenager, is among those who have suddenly fallen off the rolls.

Losing benefits can harm children and their families. Families are more likely to experience financial hardships, and there is evidence that when young people lose SSI benefits they are more likely to commit crimes to make up for the lost income. Academics, advocates and administrators are grappling with why SSI enrollment has declined and what to do about it.

'All-time lows'

SSI was born out of an attempt by the Nixon administration to overhaul the nation’s welfare system and offer money to poor, working families. When that plan failed, the federal government created SSI in 1972 as a more limited welfare program.

"Fifty years ago, at the beginning, almost no children qualified,” said Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and Disability Policy at the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “That changed in 1990. There was a Supreme Court case that said using the adult standard of disability for children didn't make sense and that there should be a separate child standard.”

Soon after the court's decision, the number of children receiving SSI benefits began ticking upward. Yet, SSI has never reached all the children who are eligible. Experts see big variations in enrollment from one county to the next. And there are variations by disability.

One report estimated that less than 5% of children with depression who would likely qualify for SSI received the benefits. Yet, about 50% of similar kids with autism were enrolled. Policy experts have found that personal networks and advocacy groups play an important role in alerting parents to the program.

Even with the disparities, 50 years into the program’s tenure, SSI sends out nearly $60 billion in payments annually to about 7.5 million people, including approximately a million children.

But Romig and other experts have noticed a striking trend in recent years: The number of children getting help from SSI is falling.

“Enrollment has declined," said Romig. "In fact, in the last few years, SSI enrollment has reached all-time lows per capita."

While enrollment for older adults in the SSI program has recently begun to rebound, that’s not true for kids. The number of children enrolled has dropped more than 20% over the course of a decade, and applications are down by about 50%, according to the most recent annual report by the Social Security Administration, which runs the program.

The termination letter

In 2013, Connor began attending a residential school that offers more structure and helps manage the challenges he experiences as a result of his autism.

Soon after he moved schools, Connor's mom resumed working. She diligently reported her income to SSI and saw Connor’s benefits reduced accordingly. Still, she said, the remaining money was key to enabling Connor to sign up for enrichment activities and get sensory tools that aid his development, as well as maintaining the family's home, which Connor visits on weekends.

More than a decade after Connor enrolled in SSI, Biscan arrived home to find a letter.

“I opened it and I read it, and my jaw dropped,” she remembered.

Connor’s SSI benefits had been terminated. Another letter said she needed to repay many thousands of dollars the family had previously received in benefits.

Biscan’s best guess is that a bit of financial information was misrecorded. In the months and years that followed, Biscan tried desperately to fix the problem. She emailed, faxed and called the SSI program.

“No call back, no acknowledgment,” she said. “It's absolutely a nightmare.”

Roberta Biscan watches as her son Connor works to bait a fishing hook on the pier at Silver Lake. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Growing anxious and impatient, Connor Biscan raises his fist toward his mother, Roberta, waiting for her to untangle the fishing line for him. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

She worked with disability advocates and contacted local politicians for help. Without SSI, she said, she's had difficulty paying her utility bills and had to pull Connor from some recreational activities. After three years trying to resolve the situation, she said, it’s still not fixed.

The Social Security Administration declined to discuss individual cases, but said in a statement, "We are focused on addressing our challenges, and our employees are working hard to serve the public." The agency acknowledged that funding has been an issue. "For over a decade SSA received insufficient funding from Congress to administer its programs," the statement said.

Parents report a range of frustrations.

Deborah Harris, of Maryland, said SSI threatened to cut off her grandson’s benefits because staff had not received all of his paperwork. She maintains the documents were sent and received. “I’d taken the time to go get certified mail," she said. "So somebody had to sign for that.”