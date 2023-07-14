Advertisement
Mass. could be first state to ban sale of cell phone location data
While some states have taken steps to protect cell phone information, Massachusetts could become the first state to go even further — banning the sale of location data from cell phones.
A bill making its way through the state house was designed to protect health care privacy, but it could much broader effects.
Boston University law professor Andrew Sellars joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about this.
This segment aired on July 13, 2023. The audio for this segment is not available.