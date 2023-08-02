How Massachusetts Republicans view Trump's latest indictment

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four felony counts related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

This is the latest in a series of recent legal troubles for Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy sat down with GOP strategist Wendy Wakeman to find out how Massachusetts Republicans view this indictment.