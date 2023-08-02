NAACP Boston president reflects on the national convention

The annual NAACP national convention wrapped up in Boston last night. It was the city's first time hosting the convention 40 years.

The 114th convention brought in leaders from across the country and had high-powered speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, rapper and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Tanisha Sullivan is president of the Boston NAACP, the organization's first chartered branch. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how the convention went and its ongoing impacts.