Wu says Boston is developing a new strategy to fix problems at 'Mass. and Cass'

Several Boston officials are sounding alarms over the growing tent encampment in the area of Boston known as "Mass and Cass."

The devastation of the nation's opioid epidemic has long been in plain sight around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Hundreds of people camp out there, many openly using and dealing drugs.

Police say they are responding to more violence and finding more weapons there than ever before. For the first time, the program Boston Health Care for the Homeless has stopped sending its outreach workers to the neighborhood. The group declined to comment further.

The Boston Public Health Commission says it's "re-evaluating its approach" to the "worsening crisis" to better respond to public safety concerns. Mayor Michelle Wu, who cleared the tents in early 2022 and worked to create transitional housing, says she is formulating a new "Mass. and Cass" strategy.