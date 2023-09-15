How Cape Cod is preparing for damaging winds and waves expected from Hurricane Lee

Cape Cod and the Islands are bracing for possible high winds and storm surge as Hurricane Lee encroaches near the coastline. Lee is expected to remain more than 100 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, but forecasters are still expecting it to bring damaging winds and flooding to some areas, including the Cape and Islands beginning Friday night.

WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy talks with Truro’s harbormaster Tony Jacket to learn more about what he’s seeing Friday morning and how the Cape has been preparing for the storm.