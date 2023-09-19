Advertisement
How an inefficient waitlist system for state-funded housing contributes to vacancies despite a dire need
The number of families in need of shelter in Massachusetts has almost doubled in the past year. Yet an investigation by WBUR and ProPublica finds many state-subsidized apartments are sitting empty.
WBUR’s Todd Wallack explores how the state’s waitlist system has contributed to the vacancies — and how it affects people who need housing the most.
This segment aired on September 19, 2023.