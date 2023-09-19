WBUR
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
WBUR
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

How an inefficient waitlist system for state-funded housing contributes to vacancies despite a dire need

06:04
Download Audio
Resume
September 19, 2023
facebookEmail

The number of families in need of shelter in Massachusetts has almost doubled in the past year. Yet an investigation by WBUR and ProPublica finds many state-subsidized apartments are sitting empty.

WBUR’s Todd Wallack explores how the state’s waitlist system has contributed to the vacancies — and how it affects people who need housing the most.

This segment aired on September 19, 2023.

Related:

Todd Wallack Correspondent, Investigations
Todd Wallack is a correspondent on the investigative team. 

More…

Advertisement

More from WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...
Close