Backlog of maintenance and renovation is causing state-subsidized housing to sit empty

September 20, 2023
More than 2,000 apartments that are supposed to go to those in dire need of housing throughout Massachusetts are sitting empty — sometimes for years. A WBUR and Pro Publica investigation shows the biggest reason state-subsidized units are vacant is a backlog of maintenance and renovation.

WBUR's Christine Willmsen explains public housing authorities say it’s hard to get these units in shape because they're cash-strapped and short-staffed.

This segment aired on September 20, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

Christine Willmsen Senior Investigative Editor-Reporter
Christine Willmsen is WBUR's senior investigative editor-reporter.

