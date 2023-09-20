Advertisement
Backlog of maintenance and renovation is causing state-subsidized housing to sit empty
More than 2,000 apartments that are supposed to go to those in dire need of housing throughout Massachusetts are sitting empty — sometimes for years. A WBUR and Pro Publica investigation shows the biggest reason state-subsidized units are vacant is a backlog of maintenance and renovation.
WBUR's Christine Willmsen explains public housing authorities say it’s hard to get these units in shape because they're cash-strapped and short-staffed.
This segment aired on September 20, 2023. Audio will be available soon.